Southern Nevada Health District issues fentanyl warning after 6 overdoses reported in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is warning the community about the risk of fentanyl after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to six suspected drug-related overdoses within a 36-hour period.

The overdoses were reported from September 25 to September 27 and, according to LVMPD, four of the six have been preliminarily identified as fentanyl overdoses.

According to data from the health district, fentanyl caused 46% of overdose deaths in Clark County over the past three years.

Health officials wanted to advise the community of the "ongoing risk" posed by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl can be mixed with other substances to look like heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine.

"People purchasing these pills or powders are often unaware that they contain fentanyl," health officials noted. "More commonly, fentanyl is being pressed into counterfeit pills and sold on the street as Percocet, Xanax, or oxycodone, which is a contributing factor in the increase of fatal overdose."

People who are at risk of opioid overdose, as well as their family members, are recommended to carry naloxone, which can be administered to reverse an opioid overdose.

Earlier this year, the health district introduced a program to provide free fentanyl test strips to help determine whether fentanyl is present in a pill or powder.

"We want everyone to be aware that fentanyl is continuing to take a toll on the community," said Dr. Fermin Leguen.

Between January and July of this year, there were 110 fentanyl overdose deaths in Clark County residents. In 2021, that number was 225, and 191 fentanyl overdose deaths were reported in the county in 2020.

Younger adults are at the highest risk of a fentanyl overdose, health officials said. That includes three age groups: 20 to 24, 30 to 34, and 25 to 29 years old.

Free naloxone and fentanyl test strips are available at the Southern Nevada Health District's pharmacy at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard.

Find a naloxone access point using the Nevada State Overdose Reversal Medication Finder.

Find additional fentanyl test strip distribution locations at the Nevada State Fentanyl Test Strip Distribution Sites.

Find overdose prevention and training resources through local harm reduction organizations like Trac-B Exchange.

Find more information about fentanyl on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

