Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours

Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours in a Tweet on Monday.

The original tweet by Metro can be seen below.

