Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours in a Tweet on Monday.
The original tweet by Metro can be seen below.
*Just in the last 36 hours, we have responded to six deadly overdose deaths, at least four are connected to fentanyl use.
Last month, our officers rushed in and saved three people on the brink of death due to fentanyl.
Our officers did not hesitate to act
Event: LLV220800109641 pic.twitter.com/2lu98y9Pcj
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 27, 2022