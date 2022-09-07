56 pounds of fentanyl seized in Nevada after traffic stop, worth about $3.6 million

(KTNV) — Fifty-six pounds of fentanyl were seized on US-93 following a traffic stop.

According to a press release, Nevada State Police and Highway Patrol Trooper initiated a traffic stop at mile marker 75 in White Pine County for an equipment violation.

After initiating the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and searched the car with the driver’s consent. The search revealed roughly 56 pounds of fentanyl worth roughly $3.6 million.

The driver was arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses. Nevada State Police say the investigation is ongoing.