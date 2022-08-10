Watch Now
Southern Nevada Health District hosts overdose prevention summit

Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 12:48:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Southern Nevada Health District will host a summit aimed at tackling Nevada’s opioid and overdose problem.

The 2022 Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marriott Renaissance. Registration is $25 for in-person and $5 to attend virtually.

This year’s speakers will talk about intervention strategies, treatment options for pregnant and post-partum people, and the scope of human trafficking and sexual violence in our community.

From 2019 to 2020, Nevada saw a 28.6% increase in overdose deaths. In Clark County, deaths increased from 445 to 605.

SNHD experts say the increase is primarily driven by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, benzodiazepines, and cocaine.

