Southern Nevada fire departments sending help to fight wildfire near Ely

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada fire departments are stepping up to help some of our neighbors to the north battling wildfires

The State of Nevada requested mutual aid in response to the Ward Fire burning nine miles southwest of Ely.

As of noon on Monday, the fire is burning an estimated 8,200 acres with 0% containment, according to state officials.

Engines and personnel from the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, City of North Las Vegas Fire Department, and Henderson Fire Department have been deployed.

Crews left on Sunday and are expected to be gone for up to 14 days, according to Clark County officials.

Watch as engines rolled out on Sunday. Video courtesy of Clark County, Nevada.