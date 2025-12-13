Southern Nevada celebrates historic milestone as first female rabbi-cantor takes leadership role

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Jewish community is celebrating a historic milestone as they prepare for Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, beginning this Sunday. Rabbi and Cantor Jessica Hutchings has become the first woman in Nevada to hold both titles simultaneously.

Hutchings was officially installed in a once-in-a-generation ceremony at Congregation Ner Tamid this past Friday. The ceremony took place at Nevada's largest Reform Jewish synagogue in Henderson.

Rabbi-Cantor Jessica Hutchings is now the temple's senior rabbi, only the second person to hold that title in almost 40 years. At just 40 years old, Hutchings brings a unique perspective as a working mother and progressive voice to her role as a prominent spiritual leader for a Jewish community of more than 100,000 people across Southern Nevada.

In July, Channel 13's Tricia Kean sat down with Hutchings ahead of her installment to learn more about what the role would mean to her.

"This community is part of my heart. I grew up here. I became Bat Mitzvah here. It's rare and special to return home and serve the people who raised you," Hutchings said.

Friday's installation service featured past and present clergy, live music from CNT's resident band "The Shabbatones," and a community celebration.

Hutchings was recently accepted into the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the national professional organization for Reform rabbis. She says this milestone arrived at the perfect time in the season of light.

