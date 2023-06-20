South Point Casino partnering with Vitalant to host blood drive on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The South Point Casino is partnering up with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Friday.

The event will take place in the Brunswick Room from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be united again with Vitalant on this important event," said Ryan Growney, General Manager of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. "We look forward to working with such a great non-profit organization and helping those in need."

You can make appointments to donate blood here by using the blood drive code L1H62.

Casino officials said every donor will receive one voucher for one free breakfast or lunch buffet at Garden Buffet and each Slot Club member will receive 2,000 extra points.