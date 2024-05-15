Watch Now
South Point casino completes $6 million renovation of guest suites

Posted at 7:03 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 22:03:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The South Point casino has unveiled $6 million worth of renovations to guest suites.

According to a press release, casino officials remodeled 84 rooms with upgraded flooring and furnishings on the 25th floor.

Renovations began last August on one and two-bedroom suites, which have a bedroom, separate living area, dining area for six people, and multiple LG televisions.

This represents just a small portion of the casino's rooms.

According to their website, the South Point has 2,100 total rooms.

