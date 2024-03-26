South Asian Women's Alliance of Nevada hosting its first Color Fest 5k Walk/Run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The South Asian Women's Alliance of Nevada (SWAN)is getting ready to host its inaugural "Color Fest 5k Walk/Run."

It's happening at Bill Briare Park in the northwest part of the valley starting at 9 a.m. on April 6.

Organizers call it a "Color Fest" because colorful powder will be thrown around for fun to celebrate the vibrancy of spring. The powder is washable and made from cornstarch, so no need to worry about stains.

Proceeds from the event will help SWAN continue its work in the community, connecting local South Asians with legal resources for immigration and estate planning, as well as helping those affected by domestic violence and food insecurity.

"It's very much in alignment with what we're doing with the South Asian Women's Alliance of Nevada. Some of the things that we try to prioritize, we want to make sure the South Asian community has access to the information as well as the resources. What we've done in the past, is making sure they have healthy food items, like the culturally palatable food items. That directly ties into the overall health outcomes of our community members," said Divya Narala, SWAN co-founder and treasurer.

If you sign up by March 30, organizers say you'll get a 10% discount off your registration fee. Kids 10 and under get in for free, and there will be games and fun for them as well.

Click here to register for Color Fest. SWAN also offers volunteer and sponsorship opportunities.

