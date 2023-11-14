South-Asian food distribution happening Saturday in Las Vegas to help families in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To help families in need, the South-Asian Women's Alliance of Nevada is hosting a South Asian food distribution on Saturday, Nov. 18, in partnership with the Asian Community Development Council.

They'll provide free boxes of South Asian pantry staples, like rice, lentils, spices, fruits and veggies. The organization's mission is to ensure that community aid is inclusive and culturally competent.

"There are a lot of staple items in the South Asian community that are not given within a lot of other food distributions," said Nethmini Happawana, the vice-chair and communications director for SWAN.

SWAN hosted its first South Asian food distribution in the spring, which saw a lot of demand.

"We realized a big need within our community for this food distribution," Happawana said. "It was very successful the first time. We had a lot of inquiries about the food distribution, and even after the food distribution, we had more inquiries asking us when the next distribution is."

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel spoke with organizers, who say they're dispelling the model minority myth that all Asian people are affluent and don't need help.

"It shows a need in our community," Happawana said.

The drive-through style distribution is happening on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at 4460 S. Arville St. in Las Vegas.

They will take walk-ins, but organizers recommend you pre-register, as supplies are limited. Walk-ins are not guaranteed a box; it depends on supply.

To register or volunteer, click here. For more information, email info.swan.nv@gmail.com or call 702-570-2900.