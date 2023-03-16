Some Nevadans seek alternatives to save money on health care, prescription drugs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the cost of prescription drugs on the rise, the shortage of doctors and what experts call a lack of health care, doctors say providing patients with the medication they need is forcing people to make tough decisions with their finances.

Getting affordable health care is something many families, like Richard Blankenship's, strive for. But he says the cost of medication is becoming unobtainable.

To try to get better health care, Blankenship says he chose to become a member at a concierge doctor's office. For this alternative, Blankenship pays a yearly flat fee. The cost can range anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 annually. It comes with immediate care, little to no wait time, and more time with your physician.

But while he can get 24/7 care, when it comes to purchasing the medication prescribed to him, he still feels the pinch.

"It is insane there is someone sitting there, they are sick and they are throwing up, and they are having to pay hundreds of dollars for medication to help you stop," Blankenship said. "It's crazy."

Dr. Elaina Garcia has practiced medicine in the Las Vegas valley for more than 20 years. She tells Channel 13 Blankenship is not alone. Being unable to provide patients with affordable medication is a struggle many doctors like her face.

And in the past five years, Garcia says she's seen the price of prescription drugs skyrocket "exorbitantly."

"[The] cost of insurance and prescriptions have gone up two or three times," she said. "It is ridiculous, and it makes it so hard to get those medications for patients."

Garcia says the biggest concern is patients suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes and heat disease. She says he knows of many who can not afford their drugs and have even stopped getting them.

President Joe Biden's visit to Las Vegas and federal efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs have given Garcia some hope.

"We know what they need, it is just getting it for them because of cost or exemptions," Garcia said.

Blankenship says more needs to be done to lower health care costs for Americans.

"The health care system is completely broken in this country," he said.

Garcia noted that many major drug manufacturers, like Pfizer and Ely Lilly, offer financial assistance to help cover the cost of prescription drugs.

For drugs manufactured by Pfizer, those seeking assistance can apply for the Pfizer RxPathways program.

For drugs manufactured by Ely Lilly, assistance is available through the Lilly Cares program.