LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, locals and even some employees at Channel 13 have noticed a little break in traffic.

According to AAA, more than 81 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. More than 70 million of those people are expected to hop in the car and hit the road to their destination.

Some locals say traffic is lighter during holiday week

Wanda Mahoney is only walking next door, but she says she notices the lull in traffic patterns around major holidays.

"When everybody goes out of town for the holidays, any holiday, actually, the traffic here seems to get a little lighter," she told Senior Reporter Mary Kielar.

But she said "The freeways going out are busy and then coming in after the holiday they’re busy too."

Tyler Armstrong was dropping off some people at Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday, and said: "Traffic was kind of crazy, but we got in there and got out."

AAA says the highest volume of traffic on the roads is usually Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday and Monday after the festive holiday.