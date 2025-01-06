Soldier who died in Cybertruck exchanged texts with ex-girlfriend days before Trump Hotel bombing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Matthew Livelsberger, the soldier behind the bombing in front of the Trump International Hotel, exchanged texts with his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Arritt, days before the bombing.

"I'm up in Denver," Livelsberger wrote to Arritt on Dec. 28. "Are you single?"

The pair haven't talked since 2022. Over the following days, they would exchange texts, and on New Year's Eve morning, Livelsberger began sending photos and videos of a Tesla Cybertruck that he said he had rented.

They continued texting into the evening, with Livelsberger giving no signs or clues about his plans.

It wasn’t until Jan 2, when FBI agents showed up at Arritt’s home, that she learned what had happened.

Arritt and Livelsberger met on Tinder in 2018 and dated off and on for three years. They had military service in common. Arritt who is a nurse, had worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

She told ABC News that Liveslberger was "really funny," “generous and kind” and “loved kids.” He had interests in art, basketball and fast cars.

According to Arritt, Livelsberger was “more introverted. He had a small circle of friends.”

She mentioned that Livelsberger “wasn’t impulsive at all. That he had a knack for knowing if information was true or not.”

Arritt went on to say that Livelsberger “would do anything for his guys; that’s why he didn’t stop deploying. He was the best at what he did. He didn’t want them to get hurt.”

As their relationship continued, Arritt noticed that Livelsberger might have been struggling with TBI and PTSD.

“Sometimes I get so hopeless and depressed,” Livelsberger wrote to Arritt in 2018.

In another text from 2020, he says, “I wake up every day and get let down immediately cuz I’m not well.”

Livelsberger was a Green Beret and five-time Bronze Star recipient, including one with a V device for valor under fire.

She said that Livelsberger had trouble concentrating and memory loss. She thought he was “so exhausted and in so much pain,” but “was still able to function really well.”

Arritt told ABC News that she thought that Livelsberger should get help, but “he told her that he couldn’t get help because he wouldn’t be deployable.”

In a statement on Saturday, the military confirmed that Livelsberger sought mental health treatment.

"We encourage our soldiers, if they need help, mental health treatment or need to speak with someone, to seek proactive behavioral health treatment either on base or online. They also have the option of talking to an Army chaplain. We are committed to supporting our Soldiers in every possible way," said the Army spokesperson.

ABC News contributed to this report.

