Snow on the road delays opening of Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Canyon has announced a delayed opening for the Scenic Drive on Wednesday morning, according to an official tweet.
In the post, Red Rock says snow on the road has created "unsafe driving conditions" as inclement weather continues throughout the week.
It is currently unclear when the Scenic Drive will open.
From @blmnv : Opening is delayed this morning for the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area due to snow on the road causing unsafe driving conditions. This may extend through the day as inclement weather continues. pic.twitter.com/2pU0MmyG0F— Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 1, 2023