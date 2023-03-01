Watch Now
Snow on the road delays opening of Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon has announced a delayed opening for the Scenic Drive on Wednesday morning, according to an official tweet.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:48:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Canyon has announced a delayed opening for the Scenic Drive on Wednesday morning, according to an official tweet.

In the post, Red Rock says snow on the road has created "unsafe driving conditions" as inclement weather continues throughout the week.

It is currently unclear when the Scenic Drive will open.

