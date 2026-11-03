Snow blankets Spring Mountains as Lee Canyon gears up for busy winter season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada got a taste of winter this week, with snow blanketing parts of the Spring Mountains after the weekend’s weather.

The fresh snow created a winter wonderland around the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas, where visitors head during the winter months for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing and other outdoor activities.

And as the mountains turn white, Lee Canyon is preparing for another busy winter season.

According to Lee Canyon, winter visitation has increased 90% over the past seven years, and the resort is looking for workers as it prepares for the season.

Lee Canyon is holding two winter job fairs in November. The first was held Monday, Nov. 2, at Lee Canyon. Another is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Pahrump.

Preparing your car before heading up the mountain

The snow is also a reminder for Southern Nevadans planning a trip to the mountains that driving conditions can change quickly as elevations increase.

I spoke with Victor Botnari of Universal Motorcars about what drivers can do now to prepare their vehicles for winter trips to the Spring Mountains.

Botnari recommends snow tires, especially for people who live in the mountain community and regularly drive in winter conditions.

He also recommends keeping tire chains inside your vehicle in case they're needed and checking your vehicle’s fluids before making the drive.

Even when temperatures are above freezing in the Las Vegas valley, conditions can be very different at higher elevations, making it important for drivers to prepare before heading up the mountain.

For Lee Canyon and the surrounding Mount Charleston area, the latest snow is an early glimpse of the winter season ahead.