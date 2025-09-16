SNHD reminds parents importance of testing children for lead exposure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents with children under the age of 6 are reminded of how important testing for lead poisoning is. That's according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Lead exposure can cause serious, lifelong health problems, and early detection through a simple blood test is the only way to know if a child has been exposed.

In 2024, 52 children in Clark County younger than 6 had blood lead levels at or above the CDC threshold. Despite this, only an estimated 3.4% of children in the county are tested, based on information reported to the Health District. That means many cases go undetected.

“The science is clear: there is no safe level of lead,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “Prevention and early detection are key to protecting children, as even low levels of lead can affect their learning and behavior."

Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to ask their child’s provider about testing during well-child visits.

Lead is a naturally occurring heavy metal that has been detected in common household items like cookware, ceramics, keys, imported goods, herbal remedies, spices, fishing equipment, and even food.

WATCH | Lead and known carcinogen found in leading protein powders, report says

Lead found in leading protein powders

Over time, some of these items can degrade and release fine dust, contaminating homes and play areas without visible warning.

Young children are especially vulnerable because their brains and nervous systems are still developing. Even low levels of lead can cause learning delays and behavior problems. Higher levels can cause headaches, hearing loss, brain damage, anemia, and even death.