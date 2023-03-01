Sneak peak: North Las Vegas Equality Center to open Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When fully open, the North Las Vegas Equality Center will be the first of its kind resource facility in it's region of the valley providing supplies and opportunities for the LGBTQ community that organizers said could save lives.

Director Chris Davin gave 13 Action News a tour of the facility ahead of Saturday's grand opening highlighting the free HIV testing and clinic room, the food pantry, and the community gathering space where people can host town halls or support groups.

The facility is designed to help people living in North Las Vegas like Kimberly Cummings.

"This center, it's going to change lives," Cummings said. "It's going to change lives."

She said, as a lesbian woman, that it's been refreshing to watch as people in North Las Vegas have a place to find acceptance and inclusion with the center in its partial opening phase.

"Seeing so many people and hearing their stories, it's inspiring," Cummings said. "It's really inspiring what Chris is doing for the community."

Davin said he expanded from his original center in Henderson to North Las Vegas to ensure equitable access to care and community for people on the other side of the Las Vegas valley.

"We want to make sure that we're convenient for people," he said. "We have a lot of LGBT who are either homeless, don't have cars, might be working two jobs, and we want to provide for them."

Commings said her main hope was to reach every vulnerable person possible with continued expansion.

"I just hope that we're able to reach the masses," she said, "to reach the masses, but also reach the voiceless."

The grand opening was scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the facility at 3410 E Centennial Pkwy. Suite 100, North Las Vegas.

Davin said the organization runs on the generosity of the community, and anyone interested in assisting can visit NLVequalitycenter.org.