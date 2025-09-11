Smoke Advisory issued Thursday and Friday for Clark County; tips to limit exposure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a smoke advisory for our region that goes into effect Thursday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept 12.

County officials said the advisory is necessary due to "periods of wildfire smoke aloft over the next few days." The smoke is coming from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and Central California, according to forecasters.

It is recommended by county officials for children, senior citizens or people with respiratory and heart conditions to stay indoors if possible.

Some helpful tips limit smoke exposure

Limit intense outdoor activities. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of smoke particles you inhale.

Keep your windows and doors closed.

Change you indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Other than the smoke advisory, here's what you can expect for the weather this coming weekend with Guy Tannenbaum's forecast.

Guy's Forecast: Cooler than normal temperatures Thursday and Friday

Here's more resources to track local air quality