LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 saw online reports of a fire at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Fontainebleau confirmed a fire at the hotel. It was quickly contained, and there were no injuries. The Clark County Fire Department responded and is currently working closely with investigators.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed there was a small electrical fire, which was handled by the fire department. LVMPD was not involved.