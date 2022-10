LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials said that a player turned an almost $6 bet into nearly a $3 million win last week.

The slot player was betting on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot by matching three Explosion symbols in the Fu Babies bonus.

The jackpot totaled $2,835,768.

