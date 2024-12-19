'Skye Summit': New master-planned community approved near Centennial Hills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live or work in the northwest valley, get ready. More expansion is headed your way.

A new master-planned community is coming to an area near Centennial Hills — located west of the 215 beltway just west of the Providence and Skye Hills where Centennial Parkway ends.

On Wednesday, the City Council voted to approve this new housing development that would bring a lot more people to this growing area.

Affordable for who? Pushes for 'affordable housing' still met with challenges

I spoke with John Fisk, a resident in the northwest valley, for his thoughts on this new community that would impact him and his neighbors.

Joe: How long have you lived in this area for?

"Just a year. Everything is brand new and had a warranty," Fisk said.

Those who live in the northwest know this area grew fast, but soon it will grow even more. Fisk is one of many who received a letter in the mail regarding the new master-planned community.

The area will be called Skye Summit and will be even further west of the communities of Providence and Skye Hills where Centennial Parkway ends west of the 215.

"We will bring to the city over 3,000 housing units at various price points," said Garry Goett with Olympia Companies, the developers of the master-planned project.

According to their website, they also worked on other communities in the valley such as Southern Highlands and Skye Canyon.

"We will bring beautiful parks, we will bring some transportation corridors that are badly needed in that area," Goett said.

A shift in suburban housing: Dense developments spark debate in Las Vegas

While the growth in the valley is inevitable, there are a lot of questions about the increased need for water to build these new communities.

Like many other locals, Fisk tells me he can't help but think about our water and future droughts.

"I know they have been successful with how we have downsized or limited our water usage by grass being eliminated," Fisk said.

Las Vegas is a leader when it comes to water efficiency.

According to the water authority, Southern Nevada is one of the few places in the nation that recycles indoor water on a community scale, helping conserve. But Fisk still wonders how much more growth the valley can sustain.

"You just wonder where it is going to end with our water problem, you just kind of wonder, how much more?" he said.

Discussions are being held to figure out how the river system can continue to support the 40 million people

During the council meeting, Goett said he expects to break ground on the development early next year.