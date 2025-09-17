'Skydiving accident' hospitalizes 2 with life-threatening injuries near Jean

JEAN (KTNV) — A skydiving incident near Jean hospitalized two individuals on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said both individuals sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

An FAA spokesperson sent Channel 13 this statement after we reached out:

The FAA was informed that a skydiving accident occurred in Jean, Nevada, around noon local time on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Local authorities will provide the names of the people involved.



The FAA investigates the packing of the main and reserve parachutes, and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft. If the FAA does not find any evidence of regulatory violation, it will defer any further investigation of the accident to local law enforcement. The FAA does not determine cause.

View the FAA skydiving regulations here .

Contact the United States Parachute Association for skydiving accident statistics.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.