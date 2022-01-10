Watch
Skier lost on Christmas found dead near California resort

Placer County Sheriff's Office
The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of Rory Angelotta along with a statement from the missing man's family.
Rory Angelotta
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 19:52:47-05

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a skier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas has been found two weeks later.

Authorities say search-and-rescue volunteers found the body of Rory Angelotta a "considerable distance" from the ski resort from where he told friends he was going skiing before meeting them for dinner. Authorities say it's possible he was trying to find a residential neighborhood about 3 miles from the resort when he succumbed to the elements.

More than 200 people searched for him over six days before suspending the effort. During that period, a freak storm caused whiteout conditions, subfreezing temperatures and dumped more than 7 feet of snow.

