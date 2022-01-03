Tahoe-area skiier who vanished on Christmas presumed dead

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a skiier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas day is presumed dead.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the search for Rory Angelotta was being called off because there was "no realistic possibility" he survived severe weather that saw high winds, bitter cold and seven feet of new snow since he vanished.

The 43-year-old Truckee man worked at a ski shop at the Northstar California Resort and told friends he was going skiing before meeting them for Christmas dinner. He never showed up.

The Sheriff's Office says some 220 searchers looked for him for six days without success.