Six: The Musical makes Las Vegas its first stop in second national tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six: The Musical opens Tuesday at the Smith Center, making Las Vegas the show's first stop of its second national tour.

"Broadway is amazing, but I think tours are really special because they make theatre accessible to a lot of people who don't have the means to get to New York and see it," said cast member Amina Faye.

Faye is making her national tour debut, playing Jane Seymour, one of six ex-wives of King Henry VIII.

In the show, all six, reimagined as pop stars, battle it out to see who in their band should be the lead singer.

The one who gets the crown is the one King Henry VIII treated the worst.

"It takes historical things that happened, puts a modern twist on it, gets you thinking, but its also a really great time," said Faye.

The show took New York by storm, earning the Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design of a Musical.

It was also nominated for Best Musical.

Faye is excited that audiences across the country will get to see it.

She's also excited for the diversity reflected in the cast.

"It's beautiful that we can hold their stories and put it in our bodies and then little kids can look at people who look like me or look like Aline who is Mexican in our cast and see themselves and see a path for them in theatre and storytelling," said Faye.

Six: The Musical plays at the Smith Center from September 20 to October 2.