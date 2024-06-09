Six people taken to the hospital after Las Vegas Trump rally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people had to be treated during former President Donald Trump's rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, there were 24 total medical patients and six were taken to local hospitals to be treated. Another 97 people used cooling tents that were set up at the rally.

They add most, if not all, calls were heat-related.

The temperature was in the low 90s when the rally began at noon and we're expected to hit triple-digits again today.

Due to high temperatures, the Trump campaign added additional safety and comfort measures for people attending the rally.

That included providing water bottles inside the event and to those in line. Security also allowed plastic water bottles and small umbrellas. There were also misting and cooling stations as well as tent space that had shade and air conditioning.

This comes after 11 people were hospitalized for heat exhaustion after waiting in line for a Trump rally in Phoenix on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued another Excessive Heat Watch for Southern Nevada, which is set to begin on Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to reach 108 degrees on Tuesday and 111 degrees on Wednesday.