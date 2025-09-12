Silver Alert issued for missing man in Esmeralda County

GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KTNV) — Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for Donald Taylor, a missing man out of Goldfield, Nevada.

Taylor was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, at the Esmeralda Market in Dyer, Nevada — about three hours northwest of Las Vegas near the California-Nevada stateline.

Taylor drives a 2016 silver Ford F-250 truck with a Nevada plate, 204Z61.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office

The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from Taylor's friends for a welfare check on Sept. 2 after not hearing from him for a few days. After law enforcement could not find anything he was officially reported missing on Sept. 7.

The Nevada National Guard assisted via air searches.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts are asked to call the Esmeralda Sheriff's Office at 775-485-6373.