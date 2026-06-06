Silver Alert issued by North Las Vegas police for missing endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is asking for community aid to find Raul Soriano, a missing endangered person — and you might have been getting some alerts on your phone about it on Friday evening.

Soriano was last seen in North Las Vegas at his home in the 2600 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on June 3.

According to police, he "walked away from his home in an unknown direction to go to the store and did not return."

Here is the description of Soriano that NLVPD shared with us:

"Soriano is a 75-year-old Asian man, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with short white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black pants and a black hat. Soriano walks slowly with a noticeable limp. He was not wearing his dentures and has no teeth."

NLVPD highlighted that Soriano has diabetes, and needs medication.

Anyone with information regarding Soriano's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.