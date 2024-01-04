Sierra Nevada, Colorado Basin snowpacks far below same point last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley and surrounding mountains got a little rain Wednesday, and even nine inches of snow in Lee Canyon. But up until today, we haven't seen much, and closer to the coast was not much different.

The first snowpack survey of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range this winter was completed in California this week. The results show a large difference in totals compared to this time in 2023.

Researchers do this several times throughout the winter season. The goal is to see how much moisture the mountains have received in comparison to a typical year.

The snowpack helps replenish ground water and helps the state make decisions and manage the water shortage.

"Our snow survey today we recorded a snow depth of 7 and a half inches and a snow water content of 3 inches that results in 30% of average to date," said Sean De Guzman of the California Department of Water Resources.

Up and down the state, snow measurements are taken, and its showing similar snowpack in other areas of the Sierra Nevada.

"The statewide snowpack is looking about 25 percent of average to date," De Guzman said.

We also looked at the snowpack in the Upper Colorado Basin, the snow that melts into the Colorado River and fills Lake Powell and Lake Mead. All areas are below average with the lowest region being at 36% average.

The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Water Resources conduct surveys throughout the winter. The next one in California is set for February 1.

