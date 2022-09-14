Short-term rental pre-application opened Tuesday, strikes controversy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Short-term rentals are hot in the valley right now. That's according to Derek Moellinger, owner of Vice Realty. His company specializes in short-term rentals in Las Vegas. He says they're an affordable way to rent and are a profitable investment for investors.

"Short-term rentals have become more and more popular because the ability to make money in a traditional rental keeps going down down down," explained Moellinger.

A short term rental pre-application process was launched by the county Tuesday. County spokesperson Erik Pappa says all 36 in-person slots for potential short term owners available Tuesday were taken.

The demand has seen the county develop strict rules and guidance for would-be owners. A key concern: stopping illegal operations.

"They're claiming that there's around 12 to 13 thousand short-term rentals here in las vegas. A number of which aren't properly licensed," Moellinger says.

To combat the party house problem, the county has nixed partiers.

Moellinger warns: "You are not allowed to rent short-term rentals for party purposes. You can not do that."

For homeowner Lisa Skurow, short-term rentals spell trouble. She's lived in this Spring Valley neighborhood for 19 years. She says while it was once a quiet and neighbor-friendly place, short term rentals have changed everything.

"These homes were rented as day clubs during the day. Turned over for evening and then nightclubs at night. Where tickets were sold, hundreds of people came. Trash was everywhere. Valets were set up in the middle of the street," Skurow told us.

The county in a statement to Channel 13 says they are aware of the concerns.

We continue to receive complaints on a regular basis about short-term rentals, which remain illegal, and we investigate those as they come in and seek to resolve them. Erik Pappa

You can find the complete pre-registration guidelines and process here.