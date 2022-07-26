Spring Valley residents upset over short-term rentals bringing crime, parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Party buses, street racing, shootings and loud parties. People living in a Spring Valley neighborhood say they're fed up with short-term rentals and the disruptions that come with them.

The neighborhood is near Desert Inn and Jones. Several neighbors in the area claim there are at least seven short-term rentals that have been operating illegally for about six years.

The area is in unincorporated Clark County. In late June, commissioners approved an ordinance to legalize and regulate short-term rentals late last month. According to county officials, any short-term rentals operating in unincorporated parts of the county are still technically illegal, because they haven’t issued any licenses since the ordinance passed.

Lisa Skurow’s frustrations have reached a boiling point.

“We’ve had to put up with a lot,” Skurow added.

Skurow has lived in the Spring Valley neighborhood for 19 years. She says six of those years have been tainted by party buses carrying hundreds of people, street racing, shootings, and loud parties.

“These homes were rented as dayclubs during the day, turned over for evening and nightclubs at night where tickets were sold, hundreds of people came, trash everywhere, valet set up in the middle of the street,” Skurow said.

The properties in question appear to be listed on the website TotalMax Homes, touting large spaces and lavish backyards.

“Investors have come in, taken over these houses, and retrofitted a three-four bedroom house into a 12-bedroom house in a week,” Skurow said.

Customer reviews on the website say the mansions are the perfect place for hosting events with hundreds of people. Some of those people, Lisa says, are bringing crime to a neighborhood she once considered safe.

“Every night, every day, I fear for my safety,” Skurow said.

Skurow and other neighbors say they want action and change, claiming they’ve reported these properties to Clark County many times.

Clark County officials confirmed to 13 Action News several homes in the neighborhood have been under investigation. A spokesman for the county says the owner of the homes agreed to a settlement with the county, owing $122,000. They were also ordered to cease operations in early July.

Skurow says operations haven’t stopped- she still sees renters every weekend.

If the fine isn’t paid to the county, it’ll become a lien on the property.

13 Action News reached out to TotalMax Homes three times asking for comment and have not heard back.

The company has this disclaimer at the bottom of the website:

All rentals will need to be 31+ days to meet Clark County current ordinance. Other Clark County ordinances on noise level, public parking, etc. are also required to be observed. For details please refer to our Property Rental Agreement.



Clark County said they will manage a 24-hour hotline to assist with public response and enforcement of the short-term rental ordinance. Operators of licensed rentals will have to have a representative that can respond to any issue within 30 minutes.