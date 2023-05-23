Short-term rental applications move forward in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The short-term rental application process continues to move forward in Clark County.

On Monday, county officials said they've started sending out notices to those who submitted a pre-application during the "random number generator process." County officials said 1,169 pre-applications were identified as eligible and may submit an application to be licensed as a short-term rental.

However, county officials added 137 pre-applications were ruled as ineligible. According to county officials, that was due to several reasons including being located within 2,500 feet of a resort hotel, being located in a jurisdiction other than unincorporated Clark County, being located in an ineligible township, and being located within a building that is a timeshare or vacation home.

Several people have told Channel 13 that the short-term lottery process has been confusing. The Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association has also voiced concerns about the process even though the county made amendments to the original proposal.

"These aren't just simple things the County has to "clean up language" on. These are major and serious attempts by our County officials to violate people's Constitutional protections," association officials said at the time.

The association is appealing to the Nevada Supreme Court to try to stop the licensing process. On Monday, Channel 13 reached out to the association for an update on the case and received the following statement.