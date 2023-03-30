Clark County short-term rental lottery drawing causes confusion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Everyone was a winner in Wednesday's lottery drawing for short-term rental applications in Clark County.

However, there was some confusion about the process from many applicants.

That's because the lottery system put all applications in a random order for processing.

Jacqueline Flores is the founder of the Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association. She said the drawing has prompted many questions.

"The question many people have now is what happens now," Flores said. "When the distance restrictions go into effect or what happens if, let's say, you get selected and I'm close to you and I'm sitting next but you have 30 days to be able to provide them all the documentation and meet all the requirements. But if I'm close to you, then what happens to me during that time? Do I get denied outright or what happens if I do get denied? Then you don't do what you're supposed to do in those 30 days. Then you don't get selected."

According to portions of a Clark County ordinance, licensed short-term rentals must be at least 1,000 feet from each other.

Flores said this factor has not been addressed.

Flores' organization filed a lawsuit against Clark County last year because she claims the current ordinances in place are unlawful.

"We filed a lawsuit last year against Clark County and the state of Nevada challenging the state law on short-term rentals and the county ordinance because several of the provisions in the law and in the ordinance are unconstitutional. They violate even state law," Flores said. "So we have been asking both the state and local officials to create a process that's fair and that's lawful."

Clark County is offering up to 2,800 short-term rental licenses.

However, only 1,306 applicants filed for a license.

According to the county website, after 30 days, the Clark County Bureau of Enforcement will determine license eligibility of each application.