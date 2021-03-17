Shooting on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, one person in custody, one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Boulder Highway near the intersection with Tropicana Avenue for a report of a shooting.

READ UPDATE: Man suspected by police of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's ex-husband

Officers say they located a person who had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

LVMPD says that this is now a homicide investigation and will give an update at about 5:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene say they have detained a person in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

