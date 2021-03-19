Man suspected by police of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's ex-husband

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man was shot and later died at the hospital after an altercation with his ex-wife's ex-boyfriend.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Malik Hughes was arrested and charged with one count of open murder related to the shooting on Wednesday, which was brought to the department's attention shortly after 2:30 p.m. by ShotSpotter and a 9-1-1 call.

PREVIOUS: Shooting on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, one person in custody, one dead

The identity of the man shot will be released by the coroner's office.

Police say he was at an apartment complex on Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue to help his ex-wife get belongings from her ex-boyfriend Hughes' apartment.

At some point, police say an altercation broke out between Hughes and the ex-husband, which led to the shooting.

Hughes is being held at Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23 for a status check.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or report a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com