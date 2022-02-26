Watch
1 in custody following shooting, barricade near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas

Jeremy Chen, 13 Action News
Las Vegas police on the scene of a barricade situation near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue on Feb. 26, 2022.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 18:05:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.

Police are expected to share an update around 3:30 p.m. Watch that live once it begins here.

Officers responded to reports of an illegal shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m., which led to the barricade situation on the 2800 block of Harris Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, SWAT, crisis negotiations and Clark County School District Police were all on the scene.

Bonanza Road was blocked from Eastern Avenue to 28th Street for several hours while police resonded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

