Sheriff's office: 2 killed in high-speed boat crash on Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (KTNV) — Two people were killed in a high-speed boat crash Saturday evening on Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 7:08 p.m. just north of Cattail Cove State Park.
The sheriff's office said deputies arrived and located a Douglas Marine boat upside down on land and two people unresponsive near the boat.
According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation shows that the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a large peninsula and then became airborne before landing in a boat-in campsite north of the initial impact.
Charles Romer, 65, and Jennifer Luzzi, 59, both of Lake Havasu City, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.