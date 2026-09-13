Sheriff's office: 2 killed in high-speed boat crash on Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (KTNV) — Two people were killed in a high-speed boat crash Saturday evening on Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 7:08 p.m. just north of Cattail Cove State Park.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived and located a Douglas Marine boat upside down on land and two people unresponsive near the boat.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation shows that the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a large peninsula and then became airborne before landing in a boat-in campsite north of the initial impact.

Charles Romer, 65, and Jennifer Luzzi, 59, both of Lake Havasu City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.