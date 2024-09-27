Sheriff: No threat to Pahrump Valley High School after reports of shooting

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — After receiving reports about a potential shooting at Pahrump Valley High School, the Nye County Sheriff's Office says there are no credible threats.

According to the sheriff's office, several people contacted them after seeing the alleged threats on social media.

A juvenile was identified as a suspect and they denied making any threats.

Other juveniles who contacted authorities "have admitted they did not hear the alleged threats directly and are only reporting what others have told them or they have seen on social media."

Nye County officials said none of the people that contacted them directly heard anything firsthand.

Investigators said they have determined there is no credible threat to the safety and security of Pahrump Valley High School.