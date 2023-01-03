Watch Now
Sheriff Kevin McMahill induction

On Monday, January 2, Kevin McMahill was sworn in as the Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada, and the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn into office.Photo by: LVMPD

Sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn into office.LVMPD
