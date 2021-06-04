Watch
Local News

Actions

Shed fire reported near Eastern Avenue, Charleston Boulevard

items.[0].image.alt
LAS VEGAS FIRE & RESCUE
wengert shed fire
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 08:31:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a shed fire at 2204 Wengert Ave., which is near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

The shed is located between 2 houses. However, the fire did not spread to either home.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been knocked down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH