Shed fire reported near Eastern Avenue, Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a shed fire at 2204 Wengert Ave., which is near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

The shed is located between 2 houses. However, the fire did not spread to either home.

F3M TOC 5:00AM. 2204 Wengert Ave. shed between 2 houses on fire, crews attacking, does not appear fire spread to either home, no injuries reported, water on the fire - KNOCKDOWN on fire. #PIO1NEWS. Ward-3. Some units being released from scene. @RedCrossNevada 3adults pic.twitter.com/N8Cg3qj0ZE — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2021

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been knocked down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

