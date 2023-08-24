Shed fire extended to exterior of east valley mobile home, Clark County fire officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said a fire extended to the outside of a mobile home in the east valley Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said they responded to the 4900 block of Hildago Way regarding reports of a fire in a shed. This is near E. Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard.

Within four minutes of receiving the call, the fire extended to the outside of a mobile home.

Crews extinguished the fire while also confirming that there were no residents inside the home. Officials confirmed that there was minor fire damage to adjacent mobile homes.

"There were no injuries reported on this incident," CCFD officials said. "The Red Cross was called to assist two adults with recovery efforts. CCFD handled this incident with six fire engines, one ladder truck, two battalion chiefs, and two rescues; 34 firefighters total."