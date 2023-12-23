'She was everything': Loved ones gather for funeral of toddler killed in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just days before Christmas, Jan and Darea Brooks are suffering an imaginable loss — their world turned upside down on Dec. 9.

"I have these images in my head that I can never get out, that's the hardest thing for me," said Jan. "When I'm closing my eyes to go to sleep, that's what I see is my daughter."

Jaya's dad, Jan, was driving north on U.S. 95 near Durango Drive when a driver traveling the wrong way hit their vehicle head-on, leaving a mangled mess of metal. Two days later, 3-year-old Jaya passed away.

On Friday, those who loved her most gathered for a service to honor her young life.

Family and friends described Jaya as a vibrant spirit with an infectious personality who brought peace to those around her.

"She's singing and dancing nonstop for all of eternity, just like she did here," said one speaker at Jaya's celebration of life.

On the horizon of a holiday most often celebrated with family, Jaya's loved ones say they're finding solace in knowing she is resting eternally, and holding onto moments they spent together.

"If there's great sadness, there's great love, and that's why there's such great sadness," another speaker said. "Because we miss her so."

The family is asking for prayers and support from the community as they work with lawmakers to raise awareness and push for enforcement of harsher penalties for wrong-way drivers.