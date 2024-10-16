'She had a good heart': Friend remembers woman found inside luggage in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A friend of 46-year-old Kristen Avelar is speaking out after her body was found inside a luggage bag near an apartment complex on Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Avelar's remains were found Oct. 3 around 4:15 a.m. after getting a call from someone who reportedly saw a body near the area.

She was a good person.

Lorang said he was in disbelief when he learned that his friend and former roommate was found inside a suitcase.

“I couldn’t believe what I've seen, she was dead. I was pretty shocked when I saw her picture [in the news]....I’d like to catch whoever did this because she did not deserve that,” Lorang said.

He said he met the Ohio native on social media and quickly grew close after learning they both had similar life experiences.

“We had a lot in common. I was adopted, she was adopted. We had hard times and sometimes we didn’t make wise decisions and that’s why I liked her," Lorang said.

Lorang said the 46-year-old had a troubled life. Throughout the years, she lost custody of her kids, got into drugs, gambling and sex work.

He said he tried to be a supportive friend by driving her around town and giving her a place to live.

Unfortunately, they both ended up getting evicted from his apartment and shortly after, had a falling out. Lorang said he had not spoken with her since January.

"I told her to be careful, but she didn't listen... It feels like it was my fault. I should have been there for her. "

He hopes people can remember the good times they had with her.

I just want her to be honored. She had a hard upbringing— she did the best she could and she had a good heart.

Channel 13 reached out to Metro for an update on the investigation, but police said there's no update at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who knew Avelar or anyone who had information about her whereabouts before her death to contact them.

You can reach the LVMPD Homicide Section by calling (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (702) 385-5555 or through this link.

If you or someone you know is going through substance abuse, Channel 13 has compiled a list of resources available to you across the valley.

