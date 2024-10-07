Las Vegas police asking for public's help after woman found dead inside luggage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to learn more information after a woman was found dead inside luggage near an apartment complex.

Police said they received a call on Thursday at 4:19 a.m. after someone spotted a dead person near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue.

WATCH: Channel 13 on the scene

Police asking for public's help after woman found dead inside luggage

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the luggage.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 46-year-old Kristen Avelar.

Detectives are asking anyone who knew Avelar or anyone that had information about her whereabouts before her death to contact them.

You can reach the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

You can see additional photos of Avelar below or by clicking here.

LVMPD

LVMPD