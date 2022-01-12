ShangHai Taste employee shot during attempted burglary expected to make full recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The head waiter at ShangHai Taste who was shot and critically injured during an attempted burglary is expected to make a full recovery, according to an update from the restaurant.

Chengyan Wang was working late cleaning the restaurant in Chinatown early on the morning of Dec. 20 when he was shot multiple times.

The restaurant's owner called it a "senseless and vicious burglary attempt."

Wang was recovering at University Medical Center. The Asian Chamber of Commerce established a GoFundMe to raise money for him and his family.

On Jan. 11, the restaurant shared an update on Facebook that reads:

UPDATE: 1-11-22



We are extremely happy to announce that Cheng Yan Wang will make a full recovery!



He is now at the PAM Rehab Hospital and he is receiving the best care possible. The road to recovery will be a long one and we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers.



We do not know where to begin thanking you for such tremendous support.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson faces charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery connected to the shooting.