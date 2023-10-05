Sexual assault charges dropped against teen accused of raping drunk girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charges have been dismissed after a 17-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a "barely conscious" drunk girl while others recorded the incident.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on March 24. The victim told officers she and a group of friends were invited to hang out on a party bus and that's where she met Aiden Cicchetti. She told officers she vaguely remembered walking to her car but couldn't recall anything after that.

Two days later, she told police her friend sent her three videos showing Cicchetti performing sex acts on her in the backseat of her car. Police reviewed three videos from that night and noted the victim could be heard crying and asking for it to stop.

Once Cicchetti was identified, he was taken into custody. According to the report, he said the sex was consensual but that "he did not want to and her friends forced him."

Cicchetti's lawyers previously told Channel 13 that police only interviewed one of four people present that night and that multiple witnesses confirmed she was coherent the entire night and insisted on trading places in the car so she could have sex with Cicchetti.

On Thursday, prosecutors told the Las Vegas Justice Court they didn't have enough evidence to move forward with the sexual assault charges. Court records show the case was dismissed.