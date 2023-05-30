LVMPD: Teen sexually assaulted female classmate after Henderson house party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple sexual assault charges after his classmate reported video evidence she received on her phone to school authorities.

On Friday, March 24, police say the victim went with her female friends to Red Rock Casino to join a larger group going on a party bus.

According to the newly-released arrest report:



She met a boy named Aiden on the party bus.

She later heard of a house party in Henderson and headed there with Aiden and her friends.

She was already intoxicated and had blurry vision and nausea on the way to Henderson.

Aiden was drunk and had been smoking marijuana with blurry vision during the evening.

More drinking occurred at the house party before the host told everyone to clear out.

She only vaguely remembers walking to her car until "coming to" in the kitchen of the 17-year-old accused of assaulting her.

She made it home at 3:40 a.m. after calling her mother.

On Sunday, the victim received SnapChat messages from people she was out with the night before which included three videos that showed Aiden performing sex acts on her as others laughed around them and recorded on their phones in the backseat of the car.

The next day at school, a friend of the victim told her to report the incident. She took the videos to the Dean of Students and then the school's principal.

The school officials took the boys phone and locked it away until police arrived after dismissal. The boy was no longer on the property.

The victim went to UMC for a SANE examination.

Police eventually made contact with the boy who initially denied going to the party and then denied having sex with the girl. But cried and asked for an attorney once police showed him the video evidence.

Aiden was arrested on March 28, 2023.