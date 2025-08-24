Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Saturday night: Areas to watch for

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service shared that severe thunderstorm warnings will hit Nevada on Saturday evening.

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning



📍Western Mohave County – Bullhead City



📍Southeast Clark County - Laughlin



⏰Until 9:15 PM PDT



⛈️ Wind gusts over 50mph are possible along with small hail and heavy rainfall.#AZWX #NVWX #Laughlin #LakeMeadNRA pic.twitter.com/HaronCiBwQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2025

The following areas are anticipated to be impacted, with a warning in effect until 9:15 p.m. tonight.



Bullhead City

Laughlin

Katherin Landing

Cottonwood Cove

NWS Las Vegas advises those in the area to take shelter on the lowest level indoors, away from windows.