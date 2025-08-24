Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Saturday night: Areas to watch for

National Weather Service Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service shared that severe thunderstorm warnings will hit Nevada on Saturday evening.

The following areas are anticipated to be impacted, with a warning in effect until 9:15 p.m. tonight.

  • Bullhead City
  • Laughlin
  • Katherin Landing
  • Cottonwood Cove

NWS Las Vegas advises those in the area to take shelter on the lowest level indoors, away from windows.

