Seven years later: How Las Vegas remembers the 1 October mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday marks the seventh year since the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

There were nearly 22,000 people at the festival. Fifty-eight of them died that night.

It was a night that changed the Las Vegas community forever. On Tuesday, that community once again rallied to honor the fallen, the injured and the heroes of the deadly 2017 shooting.

KTNV The community remembers those who have been affected by the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in 2017

Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony

At 7:30 a.m., the Clark County Government Center held its 1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony. Gov. Joe Lombardo, Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Michale Duarte — whose sister tragically lost her life in the attack — said their remarks.

1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony

The Southern Nevada Multi-agency Honor Guard held a moment of silence in memory of those lost on Oct. 1, 2017.

The ceremony commenced with the Presentation of Colors by the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard.#NeverForget #Remembering #1October #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/seIKlG7osf — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 1, 2024

Now open: Remembering 1 October exhibit

Following the hour-long ceremony, the public was invited to visit the Rotunda Gallery inside the government center. There, they viewed the "Remembering 1 October" exhibit, which runs from now through Oct. 10.

One October exhibit now open to the public

The exhibit features items from Clark County Museum's 1 October collection— including banners, letters, cowboy hats, stuffed animals and other heartfelt tributes left at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and other memorials in the days following the tragedy.

Paying their respects at the Las Vegas Healing Garden

In the Arts District, the City of Las Vegas' Community Healing Garden is home to 58 memorial trees, a central tree of life and many mementos from memories of people who were lost on the tragic day.

The community gathered to pay their respects and remember those we lost on 1 October.

Coming up: The Reading of the Names

The annual tradition paying tribute to the 58 who lost their lives the night of the 1 October massacre is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 as a reminder they are never forgotten.

You can stream this ceremony live here and watch our full coverage on ktnv.com/live.

What's next? The latest on the Forever One memorial

On Monday, we learned new details about the 'Forever One' 1 October memorial.

VIDEO OF MEMORIAL PHOTOS

Located on two acres of land donated by MGM resorts, the infinity-shaped memorial will give the community a quite area to escape the noise of the area to 58 candles representing those who died. There will also be a screening wall to block the view of the Mandalay Bay tower.

JCJ Architecture The Layout of 'Forever One'

Karessa Royce, a 1 October survivor, commented on the permanent memorial and it's importance.

We can’t change what has happened, but we can ensure it is never forgotten, and that’s what this memorial represents.

Here are renderings from JCJ Architecture of what the memorial is aimed to look like:



JCJ Architecture 58 Candles JCJ Architecture The Surround JCJ Architecture 58 Candles Aerial JCJ Architecture Angel Wall (1) JCJ Architecture Angle Wall (2)

JCJ Architecture Tower of Light

You can learn more about the memorial here and donate using this link.