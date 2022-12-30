MGM sells site of Route 91 Harvest Festival, donates land for 1 October shooting memorial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Land that was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sold by MGM Resorts International.

The land across from The Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip is known as "the Village property," a spokesperson for MGM stated, and was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The company clarified the sale does not include land designated as the site of a permanent memorial for the 1 October shooting.

"Having a permanent memorial is essential to our community’s healing, and we’ll continue working with and supporting the county as they move forward in the development and construction process," MGM president Bill Hornbuckle stated in a letter to employees dated Friday.

Thirteen acres of the 15-acre property were sold to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, MGM stated. Two acres of the property are designated to host the memorial.

Hornbuckle acknowledged the importance of the location to the Las Vegas community and said the sale was made with that in mind. The Three Affiliated Tribes "have demonstrated that they care about our community, its future and, of course, its past," he stated.

"In addition to donating land for the memorial, MGM will contribute to the building of the memorial financially, logistically and in other ways as well," the company said.

The Three Affiliated Tribes are expected to announce their plans for the land "on a future date," according to MGM.